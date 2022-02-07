District 4 kicks off community clean-up campaign in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People of District 4 in Columbus came together to kick off the “Green Heart, Love the Earth Campaign.”

Councilwoman Toiya Tucker kicked off the District 4 monthly clean-ups they will be having through out the year.

This in partnership with Keep Columbus Beautiful. Volunteers from the community met at Kendrick High School to clean up around that area.

This area is just one of the several places the initiative will target in the Columbus community this month.

Students from Columbus State University, Kendrick High School and St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School helped with the clean up.

People cleaning up say they’ve heard the complaints and they are coming out hoping to make Columbus beautiful once again.

They cleaned all the way up to Buena Vista Road covering a mile and a half of everyone.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.