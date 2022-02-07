Local Non-profit Builds a Fourth Transitional Home

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local non-profit is on a mission to get men off the streets and living a better life.

Abel ministries serves counties in east Alabama and Columbus.

“A place of serenity and peace, you know we have all this land out here,” said Joseph Nelson a contracted painter under Abel Ministries.

The new Abel House is all a part of a bigger plan to rescue, equip and send men off back into a healthy society. Specifically men who are struggling with addiction, transitioning from prison or living on the streets.

Abel ministries is a faith based organization that has been working with men in the tri city area for the past seven years. Pastor Chris Cloud began his journey of helping other men after serving 14 years in prison, where he recovered from drug addiction.

“I can’t tell you how many times I saw guys leave and come back leave and come back leave and come back and so it is so important that you change your association, influence and environment,” said Cloud

Cloud says addiction is hard to overcome, but with the help of leaders and faith, it is more than possible.

“Addiction keeps you in bondage, in a place of confusion keeps you in a place of paralysis where you can’t move forward,” said Cloud.

The new home is almost finished with ten rooms, three kitchens and three living rooms. community outreach pastor Bobby Ortegon says Abel ministry homes are a safe haven and a place of healing.

“There’s many testimony’s of many men that have found health and recovered from addiction and went on to be productive in the community because of the program that we have here,” said Ortegon.

Joseph Nelson is a product of Abel Ministries, who recovered from alcoholism.

“I drank everyday for six years straight and that was my identity,” said Nelson.

An Identity Abel Ministries helped him change through faith and their transitional program.

Now he is a contracted painter with Abel ministries.

“Through Christ, they helped change my life forever,” said Nelson.

Abel ministries is always seeking volunteers and donations to further their services. If you’d like to get involved, click this link Abel Ministries or call this number (706) 662-4452.

