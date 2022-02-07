Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Local Non-profit Builds a Fourth Transitional Home

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local non-profit is on a mission to get men off the streets and living a better life.

Abel ministries serves counties in east Alabama and Columbus.

“A place of serenity and peace, you know we have all this land out here,” said Joseph Nelson a contracted painter under Abel Ministries.

The new Abel House is all a part of a bigger plan to rescue, equip and send men off back into a healthy society. Specifically men who are struggling with addiction, transitioning from prison or living on the streets.

Abel ministries is a faith based organization that has been working with men in the tri city area for the past seven years. Pastor Chris Cloud began his journey of helping other men after serving 14 years in prison, where he recovered from drug addiction.

“I can’t tell you how many times I saw guys leave and come back leave and come back leave and come back and so it is so important that you change your association, influence and environment,” said Cloud

Cloud says addiction is hard to overcome, but with the help of leaders and faith, it is more than possible.

“Addiction keeps you in bondage, in a place of confusion keeps you in a place of paralysis where you can’t move forward,” said Cloud.

The new home is almost finished with ten rooms, three kitchens and three living rooms. community outreach pastor Bobby Ortegon says Abel ministry homes are a safe haven and a place of healing.

“There’s many testimony’s of many men that have found health and recovered from addiction and went on to be productive in the community because of the program that we have here,” said Ortegon.

Joseph Nelson is a product of Abel Ministries, who recovered from alcoholism.

“I drank everyday for six years straight and that was my identity,” said Nelson.

An Identity Abel Ministries helped him change through faith and their transitional program.

Now he is a contracted painter with Abel ministries.

“Through Christ, they helped change my life forever,” said Nelson.

Abel ministries is always seeking volunteers and donations to further their services. If you’d like to get involved, click this link Abel Ministries or call this number (706) 662-4452.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Palmer (left) and Shelly Rooks (right) are charged with murder in the death of a...
Police: Infant dies after being found unresponsive at gas station near Georgia interstate; parents charged
Community reacts to four Columbus shootings in 24 hours
Officials say this reduction in services is the direct result of a severe staffing and funding...
Smiths Station Fire & Rescue suspends ambulance service indefinitely
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
Bill to propose removing income tax for veterans in Ga.
Man accused of sexually assaulting child in LaGrange

Latest News

Local Non-Profit Builds Transitional Home
Local Non-Profit Builds Transitional Home
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Friday night, Historian John Anderson spoke about the prominent social reformer, speaker and...
National Civil War Naval Museum honors Frederick Douglass
Troup County Sheriff’s Office ending mask mandate for visitors
Troup County Sheriff’s Office ending mask mandate for visitors