Muscogee Co. Board of Education approves vote to adopt new election map

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Monday, February 7, the Muscogee County Board of Education approved a vote to adopt a new election map for school board member districts.

One of the focus areas in the special meeting was to add a portion of Fort Benning that was not included within the boundaries of the map. This is important because the BOE is an electoral board for school board seats.

Also, the purpose of this meeting was to make sure that boundary lines do no remove any district council member to lose any of their population within their district.

“Today we had to vote on the map that includes that- because previously, historically for the last ten years at least we thought it was better for citizens to not have have any confusion about their City Council member and their school board member so those districts have been aligned.”, said Pat Green, District 1 School Board Member.

Georgia law requires that the new districts be certified by the state. Changes to the map must ensure each of the city’s eight districts has nearly 25,000 residents.

The new boundaries also must comply with the U.S. and state constitutions, and other federal civil rights legislation such as the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The vote results will now move forward to the State Capital in Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.