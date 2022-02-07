New Burlington location coming to Columbus this spring

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Monday, February 7, Burlington announced that it will open a new store in Columbus - Bringing a total number of locations in the state to 26.

The national retailer new location will open this spring. Burlington will be located at the Cross Country Plaza.

Burlington’s new location will offer customers deals throughout the store. With an updated and clean store design, customers will be able to discover brand name merchandise, including:

Ladies apparel and accessories

Menswear

Comfortable and casual finds for kids

Footwear for everyone

Apparel and products for babies

Home décor items

Pet care and toys

All Burlington stores will continue to have safety measures in place in accordance with local and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

