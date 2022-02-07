Business Break
New Burlington location coming to Columbus this spring

New Burlington store set to open May 11
(tcw-wfie)
By Deanna McClary
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Monday, February 7, Burlington announced that it will open a new store in Columbus - Bringing a total number of locations in the state to 26.

The national retailer new location will open this spring. Burlington will be located at the Cross Country Plaza.

Burlington’s new location will offer customers deals throughout the store. With an updated and clean store design, customers will be able to discover brand name merchandise, including:

  • Ladies apparel and accessories
  • Menswear
  • Comfortable and casual finds for kids
  • Footwear for everyone
  • Apparel and products for babies
  • Home décor items
  • Pet care and toys

All Burlington stores will continue to have safety measures in place in accordance with local and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

