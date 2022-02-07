Quiet Week Ahead; Warmer Afternoons & Staying Dry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather going into the next few days will be pretty quiet. Expect highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday with clouds moving out on Tuesday and plenty of sunshine sticking around through midweek. For the end of the week, highs will climb back into the middle 60s, once again with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. When we head into the weekend, we will see some changes again - Saturday will be warm and dry with highs pushing 70, but clouds will be increasing. Sunday looks like another cloudy day with highs back in the 50s. We’ll mention a chance of some showers as a storm system passes us by to the south, dragging down some cooler temperatures in our direction. Next week will start off dry with plenty of sunshine and temperatures back in the 50s for highs on Monday with mid 60s back by Wednesday. Overnight lows for the next week or so will be mainly down in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.