Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Quiet Week Ahead; Warmer Afternoons & Staying Dry

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather going into the next few days will be pretty quiet. Expect highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday with clouds moving out on Tuesday and plenty of sunshine sticking around through midweek. For the end of the week, highs will climb back into the middle 60s, once again with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. When we head into the weekend, we will see some changes again - Saturday will be warm and dry with highs pushing 70, but clouds will be increasing. Sunday looks like another cloudy day with highs back in the 50s. We’ll mention a chance of some showers as a storm system passes us by to the south, dragging down some cooler temperatures in our direction. Next week will start off dry with plenty of sunshine and temperatures back in the 50s for highs on Monday with mid 60s back by Wednesday. Overnight lows for the next week or so will be mainly down in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community reacts to four Columbus shootings in 24 hours
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
Bill to propose removing income tax for veterans in Ga.
Christopher Palmer (left) and Shelly Rooks (right) are charged with murder in the death of a...
Police: Infant dies after being found unresponsive at gas station near Georgia interstate; parents charged
Officials say this reduction in services is the direct result of a severe staffing and funding...
Smiths Station Fire & Rescue suspends ambulance service indefinitely
Man accused of sexually assaulting child in LaGrange

Latest News

Rain coverage will be highest today south of Columbus.
Clouds today and some showers mainly south
Cloudy and cool today with some showers, especially south of Columbus.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Your Next 9 Days on 9
Clouds Return Tonight
HWY 80 in Crawford, Alabama
A Much More Settled Stretch of Weather