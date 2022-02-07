Business Break
Sumter Cycling holds bike route ribbon cutting, annual meeting(Source: Sumter Cycling)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Sumter Cycling held a ribbon cutting of the new Americus bike route on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The new route includes signage and bicycle symbols painted on select roadways, mostly along Jackson Street, Hancock Drive, and Glessner Street. This is the first of a series of routes designed to help safely connect people to everyday destinations, in this case Georgia Southwestern State University, Boone Park (and city services), and downtown Americus.

Future connections are planned for additional schools, parks, stores, healthcare, and grocery stores.

Sumter Cycling holds bike route ribbon cutting, annual meeting
Sumter Cycling holds bike route ribbon cutting, annual meeting(Source: Sumter Cycling)

Before the ribbon cutting, Sumter Cycling hosted a 21-mile group ride. Following the ribbon cutting, Sumter Cycling held its annual meeting to learn about and get involved with local cycling initiatives.

The goal of these facilities, made possible through local SPLOST funds, is to make it safer and more comfortable for people to use alternative transportation.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

