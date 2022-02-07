Business Break
Supreme Court sides with GOP in Alabama election map case

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has put on hold a lower court ruling that Alabama must draw new congressional districts before the 2022 elections, boosting Republican chances to hold six of the state’s seven seats in the House of Representatives.

The court’s action Monday, by a 5-4 vote, means the upcoming elections will be conducted under a map drawn by Alabama’s Republican-controlled legislature that contains one majority-Black district, represented by a Black Democrat, in a state in which more than a quarter of the population is Black.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

