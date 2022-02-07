Business Break
Trial delays expected for father, son charged with murdering fiancée in 2020

UPDATE: Father and son charged with murdering fiancée in weekend stabbing
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to court documents, the trial for a father-son duo accused of murder was expected to start today; However an attorney says it probably won’t happen for a while.

According to police, 14-year-old Hagan Fredette and his 44-year-old father Joshua are charged with the murder of 37-year-old Emily McDaniel.

The murder happened on Rosewood Drive in September of 2020. Recorder’s Court testimony revealed that the teen admitted to shooting McDaniel in the head and stabbed her multiple times.

The most recent update in the case came from the attorney for the 14-year-old. Anthony Johnson requested a psychological evaluation to be done.

According to Johnson, Fredette has not had the evaluation done yet and the case could await trial for another four months.

The father is also facing a tampering with evidence charge.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

