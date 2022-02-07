Business Break
Volunteers needed for inaugural War Eagle Run Fest in Auburn

(Source: Storyblocks)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The first-ever War Eagle Run Fest is happening later this month and organizers are seeking volunteers. The event will include a half marathon, 5K, and kids mile.

Officials say participants from each race will have an opportunity to “fly down the field” by crossing the finish line on the 50-yard line of Pat Dye Field in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“We are excited to be partnering with Fresh Junkie Racing to put on the inaugural War Eagle Run Fest in just a few weeks,” said Brooke Kastner, director of sales at Auburn-Opelika Tourism.

Auburn-Opelika Tourism is looking for people to staff the event at packet pickup, gear check, water station, and the finish line.

“An event of this scale truly takes a village to execute,” Kastner added. “With more than 2,000 runners from across the country already registered, and that number growing daily, we are asking for help from the community to volunteer and share the Southern hospitality that Auburn-Opelika is known for with guests.”

Anyone interested in volunteering individually can do so by clicking here. The dates vary starting on February 19 at 9:15 a.m. and end on February 20 at 11 a.m. The time and dates available will depend on the volunteer station chosen.

The War Eagle Run Fest, taking place on February 20, will make monetary donations to organizations with volunteer groups of 6-40 individuals. To register a group, email volunteer@freshjunkie.com.

