‘We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines’: Auburn University releases statement

(Source: Auburn University)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn University leaders released a statement Monday after several days of rumors concerning the university’s football program and head coach Bryan Harsin.

The statement reads: The Auburn administration is judiciously collecting information from a variety of perspectives, including our student-athletes, and moving swiftly to understand any issues in accordance with university policies and procedures. Decisions regarding the future of Auburn and its Athletics programs, as always, are made in the interests of our great university and in fairness to all concerned. We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines.

Auburn University President Jay Gogue addressed rumors about turmoil within the university’s football program Friday.

“There’s been a lot of rumors and a lot of allegations made about our football program, and I just want you to know that we’re involved and trying to separate fact from fiction and we’ll keep you posted and make the appropriate decisions at the right time,” Gogue said.

Gogue made the statements towards the end of Auburn’s Board of Trustees meeting Friday morning on the Auburn University at Montgomery campus.

Head Coach Bryan Harsin told ESPN Thursday night he’s committed to Auburn and isn’t “planning on going anywhere.”

