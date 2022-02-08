Business Break
17-year-old arrested for bringing 2 guns to Lanett school

Police say there have been no reports that the student made any threats.
Police say there have been no reports that the student made any threats.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - A teenager is facing charges after police say he brought two guns to Lanett High School.

On Tuesday, authorities say they received information that a 17-year-old student may be in possession of a handgun while at school.

After identifying and locating the student in question, police say they a found a handgun on a male student and one in his backpack.

The student was taken into custody and charged with possession of a handgun on himself and on school property.

Police say there have been no reports that the student made any threats.

“Safety is a top priority at Lanett City Schools,” said Superintendent Jennifer Boyd. “We pride ourselves in providing our students with rigorous educational opportunities in a safe and supportive environment. I would like to thank our high school administration, staff, and school resource officers for ensuring the safety of our students and staff. Last, I would like to encourage students and parents to “speak up”, to “say something” if you hear of or know of anything that could potentially jeopardize the safety of our students and staff.”

Authorities are working to determine how the student obtained the weapons.

