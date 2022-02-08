Business Break
Bookstore owner raises over 100 copies of ‘Maus’ for teachers after being banned in schools

A bookstore owner in Nashville started a book drive after receiving a large response from customers wanting to buy “Maus" to give to students. (Source: WSMV)
By Danielle Jackson and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) – The book “Maus” has gotten a lot of attention after a Tennessee school board recently banned it.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Art Spiegelman is a graphic novel that tells the story of Spiegelman’s parents’ time in the Nazi death camps during the Holocaust.

The owner of Fairytales Children’s Bookstore in Nashville started a book drive after receiving a large response from customers wanting to buy “Maus” to give to students.

“We put together a drive through our website and through our social media that offers people an opportunity to buy the book at a discounted price,” owner John Derr told WSMV.

Some parents agree with the school board’s decision to remove the book from schools, while others feel they are erasing a piece of history.

So far, Fairytales Bookstore has raised over a hundred books. The donations will go to area middle and high school teachers.

“I think books are a great way to teach children about history, even parts of our history that are dark or tragic such as the Holocaust,” Derr said.

The banning led to a surge in sales for the book. According to Forbes, more than 14,000 copies were bought the fourth week of January.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

