COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Farr Road. The shooting happened on the intersection of Cusseta Road.

According to Columbus Police Sgt. Aaron Evrard, at around 6:28 a.m., multiple rounds were fired.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.