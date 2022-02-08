Columbus police searching for ‘critically’ missing man last seen near Weems Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a “critically” missing man.

Jack Tracey Hill, 64, was last seen on Tuesday, February 8 around 7:00 a.m. near the 3000 block of Weems Road.

Hill was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

He has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and is known to wander.

Anyone with information on Jack’s whereabouts, is asked to call 911or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.