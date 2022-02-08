Doctors: COVID continues to run rampant in Alabama, but progress is being made

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 surpassed the 900,000 mark over the weekend.

To put that into perspective, just two months ago President Joe Biden observed another grim milestone with the country passing 800,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Doctors continue urging people to do all they can to help slow the spread of the virus.

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows that all 67 counties are still red indicating a high community transmission risk, b ut doctors said the numbers are better than they were just days ago.

“Our case numbers have declined, which is great news, although our hospitalizations and deaths are still very, very high,” said District Medical Officer for ADPH, Dr. Wes Stubblefield.

He said as of Monday, 5,380 cases of COVID were reported in our state.

Just two weeks ago, that number was around 15,000 per day.

He said it’s a sign things are moving in the right direction.

“In terms of numbers our last percent positivity for the state was today at 26.2%. That is still higher than it was ever seen in either of the previous peaks of the pandemic. Although, the number was 47% just a few weeks ago. So, we’ve made a lot of progress from almost 50% to now right around 25%, and that number has fallen consistently since mid-January,” Dr. Stubblefield said.

He said less people are seeking COVID testing, but that could be because more Alabamians are testing at home.

“So, it might be less people seeking testing, but it’s probably that less people are becoming infected, and less people are symptomatic, and they don’t seek testing because they don’t feel good,” Dr. Stubblefield explained.

Still, 280 Alabamians lost their lives to COVID last week, and 2,288 patients were admitted to the hospital with the virus; 46 of them were children.

“Being vaccinated gives you a very good chance at fighting this disease, either not becoming symptomatic at all, although that’s less likely than with Delta, but especially when it comes to going to the hospital or dying, and that’s especially true for the booster dose,” Dr. Stubblefield said.

He said at this point, most, if not all, of the new cases of COVID in Alabama are the Omicron variant.

He said while overall this variant appears to be less severe, it’s still infecting and killing people on a daily basis.

