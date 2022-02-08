Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Grand jury to review Auburn ‘road rage’ shooting incident

By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning new details about a shooting that happened last week in Auburn.

Authorities say the case has now been turned over to a grand jury.

According to Auburn police, a school resource officer witnessed two men engaged in a physical altercation on the roadway near Richland Road and Yarbrough Farms Boulevard. The officer responded and heard what appeared to be a gunshot.

One person was injured in the alleged road rage shooting Thursday morning.

While not connected to the incident, Richland Elementary School was placed in a ‘secure in place’ lockdown as a precaution.

Police say the man who discharged the firearm was immediately taken into custody. His identity has not been released. The shooting victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police searching for financial crimes suspects
New Burlington location coming to Columbus this spring
According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Police say one of their officers was investigating a suspected stolen vehicle in the area of...
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbus
‘We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines’: Auburn University releases statement

Latest News

Grand jury to review Auburn ‘road rage’ shooting incident
Grand jury to review Auburn ‘road rage’ shooting incident
Muscogee Co. Board of Education votes to adopt new election map
Muscogee Co. Board of Education votes to adopt new election map
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbus
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbus
Applications are being accepted from homeowners who have experienced a temporary, COVID-related...
New mortgage relief program to help Ala. homeowners impacted by COVID-19