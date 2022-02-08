Grand jury to review Auburn ‘road rage’ shooting incident

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning new details about a shooting that happened last week in Auburn.

Authorities say the case has now been turned over to a grand jury.

According to Auburn police, a school resource officer witnessed two men engaged in a physical altercation on the roadway near Richland Road and Yarbrough Farms Boulevard. The officer responded and heard what appeared to be a gunshot.

One person was injured in the alleged road rage shooting Thursday morning.

While not connected to the incident, Richland Elementary School was placed in a ‘secure in place’ lockdown as a precaution.

Police say the man who discharged the firearm was immediately taken into custody. His identity has not been released. The shooting victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.