Increasing sunshine, mild and dry afternoons ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A quiet week of weather is expected. Clouds will slowly scour out today with more sunshine northwest of Columbus and more clouds southeast. Cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clear and cold with lows in the at or below freezing for many of us. Abundant sunshine is on the way Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Mornings stay chilly for the rest of the workweek with lows in the 30s as daytime highs continue to warm. We’ll have highs in the mid to upper 60s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A couple spots could come very close to 70° by Saturday even as a few more clouds start to move into the region. More clouds Sunday and cooler weather thanks to a cold front. As of now, we have a slight chance of showers. However, there is some uncertainty right now on how a storm system might develop so expect some tweaking to the forecast as we get closer. Next week starts off sunny, chilly and quiet. But temperatures moderate by mid next week!

