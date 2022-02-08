Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Increasing sunshine, mild and dry afternoons ahead

Tyler’s forecast
Clouds today decrease and give way to more sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Warming up a little each day through Saturday!
By Tyler Allender
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A quiet week of weather is expected. Clouds will slowly scour out today with more sunshine northwest of Columbus and more clouds southeast. Cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clear and cold with lows in the at or below freezing for many of us. Abundant sunshine is on the way Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Mornings stay chilly for the rest of the workweek with lows in the 30s as daytime highs continue to warm. We’ll have highs in the mid to upper 60s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A couple spots could come very close to 70° by Saturday even as a few more clouds start to move into the region. More clouds Sunday and cooler weather thanks to a cold front. As of now, we have a slight chance of showers. However, there is some uncertainty right now on how a storm system might develop so expect some tweaking to the forecast as we get closer. Next week starts off sunny, chilly and quiet. But temperatures moderate by mid next week!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police searching for financial crimes suspects
According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Police say one of their officers was investigating a suspected stolen vehicle in the area of...
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbus
New Burlington location coming to Columbus this spring
Cortavius Watkins was arrested, transported to the Lee County Jail, and held on a $3,000 bond.
Man arrested following hit-and-run crash in Auburn

Latest News

Clouds today decrease and give way to more sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the mid to...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Quiet Week Ahead; Warmer Afternoons & Staying Dry
Rain coverage will be highest today south of Columbus.
Clouds today and some showers mainly south
Cloudy and cool today with some showers, especially south of Columbus.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go