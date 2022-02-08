Injuries reported after officer-involved shooting in Columbus

Business Break
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Columbus that left individuals injured.

According to Columbus police, one of their officers was investigating a suspected stolen vehicle in the area of Riverland Road.

The driver of the vehicle drove toward the officer while fleeing the scene, according to police. This led to the officer firing his weapon in the direction of the suspect.

Authorities say the driver continued to flee the scene and was able to elude police. Columbus police say the investigation led them to individuals who were struck by gunfire.

The exact number of people injured and the extent of their injuries are unknown.

Police say the officer has been placed on administrative leave and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate the incident.

The Columbus Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards will also conduct an administrative investigation into the incident.

Stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

