Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for most-wanted criminal

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the city’s most wanted criminal.

Raykeym Williams is currently charged with two counts of failure to register as a state sex offender.

Williams also has additional warrants for the following:

Aggravated assault

Burglary

Cruelty to children

Theft

Criminal trespass

Police are warning the public not to approach the individual under any circumstances.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.