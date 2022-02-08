Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

New mortgage relief program to help Ala. homeowners impacted by COVID-19

Applications are being accepted from homeowners who have experienced a temporary, COVID-related...
Applications are being accepted from homeowners who have experienced a temporary, COVID-related financial hardship after January 21, 2020.(WAFB)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Housing Finance Authority has launched a mortgage relief program to help homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new program, Mortgage Assistance Alabama, is funded by the Homeownership Assistance Fund established by the U.S. Department of Treasury under the American Rescue Plan of 2021.

Applications are being accepted from homeowners who have experienced a temporary, COVID-related financial hardship after January 21, 2020.

The following assistance is available:

  • Past due mortgage-related expenses + 12 monthly mortgage payments
  • A one-time payment to a homeowner’s participating servicer to recast the loan or fill a financial gap in order to establish eligibility for a loan modification or to extinguish the lien
  • Total assistance per eligible homeowner may not exceed $50,000.

To be eligible, homeowners must meet the following criteria:

  • Financial hardship must be related to COVID-19
  • Total annual household income cannot exceed 150% of the area median income
  • Applicants must currently occupy property as primary residence
  • Residence must be within the state of Alabama
  • Eligible structures include: single-family homes (attached or detached), manufactured housing
  • Original principal mortgage amount on all mortgage loans on the property may not total more than the conforming loan limit

Homeowners who receive federal mortgage payment assistance from another agency are ineligible. Second homes, seasonal/vacation homes, or vacant property do not qualify.

Applications are accepted Monday - Friday. To shorten wait time and ensure prompt handling of applications, officials say they may periodically close the application portal for a brief period to allow for processing. A portal reopening date will be posted on the homepage will be posted when those applications have been processed.

To apply and learn more, click here. Anyone with questions about the program should contact the Mortgage Assistance Alabama customer service center at 888-460-9977.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police searching for financial crimes suspects
New Burlington location coming to Columbus this spring
Community reacts to four Columbus shootings in 24 hours
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
Bill to propose removing income tax for veterans in Ga.
‘We do not make institutional decisions based on social media posts or media headlines’: Auburn University releases statement

Latest News

Gov. Kelly goes grocery shopping with a Kansas family to discuss what the Axe the Food Tax Plan...
Alabama lawmakers seek elimination of grocery tax
Police say one of their officers was investigating a suspected stolen vehicle in the area of...
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbus
In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has issued a stay against a lower court ruling that...
Supreme Court stays lower court’s order on Alabama’s congressional maps
Talbotton natives address food desert problem
Talbotton natives address food desert problem