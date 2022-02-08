Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika man charged with 21 counts of child pornography

27-year-old Robert Joseph Statina is being led in the Lee County Jail on a $210,000.00 bond.
27-year-old Robert Joseph Statina is being led in the Lee County Jail on a $210,000.00 bond.(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is behind bars and facing numerous child porn charges.

On January 5, authorities with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office say they received two separate cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse material that was downloaded and possessed on a cell phone in the Opelika area.

Investigators say they determined the phone belonged to 27-year-old Robert Joseph Statina of Opelika.

A search warrant was obtained and authorities recovered the phone that contained about 2,000 images and videos depicting children under the age of 18 in a sexually explicit manner.

On February 8, Statina was charged and arrested on 21 counts of possession of child pornography. He is being led in the Lee County Jail on a $210,000.00 bond.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation. Officials say additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Columbus police searching for financial crimes suspects
Police say one of their officers was investigating a suspected stolen vehicle in the area of...
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbus
New Burlington location coming to Columbus this spring
Columbus police investigating shooting on Farr Rd.

Latest News

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for most-wanted criminal
UPDATE: Columbus police locate ‘critically’ missing man
Columbus police investigating shooting on Farr Rd.
The shooting happened last Thursday morning near an elementary school.
Grand jury to review Auburn ‘road rage’ shooting incident