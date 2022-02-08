Warming Trend Ahead in the Afternoons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The coldest night this week will be tonight heading into Wednesday morning with lows in the 20s and 30s across the Valley. Look for highs back in the mid to upper 60s for Wednesday and Thursday, and we will see highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s heading into Friday. We expect a lot in the way of sunshine through the end of the week with no rain chances to worry about. For the weekend, highs will be near 70 on Saturday, but a storm system will spin up to our south and east, dragging down some cooler temperatures by Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. At this point, I think most of the clouds and rain will stay to our south and east, but we’ll keep an eye on it for you. Going into early next week, we stay cool with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s early Monday and Tuesday mornings. We’ll warm up in a big way by the middle of next week with the 60s and 70s returning, and perhaps a chance of rain and storms by *next* Thursday.

