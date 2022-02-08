Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Warming Trend Ahead in the Afternoons

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The coldest night this week will be tonight heading into Wednesday morning with lows in the 20s and 30s across the Valley. Look for highs back in the mid to upper 60s for Wednesday and Thursday, and we will see highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s heading into Friday. We expect a lot in the way of sunshine through the end of the week with no rain chances to worry about. For the weekend, highs will be near 70 on Saturday, but a storm system will spin up to our south and east, dragging down some cooler temperatures by Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. At this point, I think most of the clouds and rain will stay to our south and east, but we’ll keep an eye on it for you. Going into early next week, we stay cool with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s early Monday and Tuesday mornings. We’ll warm up in a big way by the middle of next week with the 60s and 70s returning, and perhaps a chance of rain and storms by *next* Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Columbus police searching for financial crimes suspects
Police say one of their officers was investigating a suspected stolen vehicle in the area of...
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbus
New Burlington location coming to Columbus this spring
Columbus police investigating shooting on Farr Rd.

Latest News

Decreasing clouds and increasing sunshine on the way.
Increasing sunshine, mild and dry afternoons ahead
Clouds today decrease and give way to more sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the mid to...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Quiet Week Ahead; Warmer Afternoons & Staying Dry
Rain coverage will be highest today south of Columbus.
Clouds today and some showers mainly south