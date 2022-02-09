Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

ALDOT expands roadside assistance program to Lee, Chambers Counties

The free program will assist with vehicle crashes, debris, and more along I-85.
The free program will assist with vehicle crashes, debris, and more along I-85.(Source: Alabama Department of Transportation)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is expanding its roadside assistance program, ASAP, to the eastern side of the state. ASAP is an acronym for Alabama Service and Assistance Patrol.

With this program, ASAP will be on Interstate 85 in Lee and Chambers Counties providing assistance with vehicle crashes, icy roads, stalled vehicles, debris, or other obstruction preventing the normal flow of traffic.

Starting Monday, February 14, ASAP will have one driver available on I-85 from exit 50 in Lee County to the Georgia state line on weekdays from 1:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

ALDOT officials say the focus of this program is to minimize interstate traffic congestion and assist drivers with getting to a safe place off the roadside.

This program is already available in other parts of the state including Montgomery and Birmingham.

While it is not a towing service, ASAP will offer services to assist drivers in getting to a safe location. Examples of services provided include changing a flat tire and giving a battery a jump start.

The services provided by ASAP are at no cost to drivers. Stranded motorists can reach ASAP during operating hours by calling 334-832-1784.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Columbus police searching for financial crimes suspects
Police say one of their officers was investigating a suspected stolen vehicle in the area of...
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbus
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for most-wanted criminal
Columbus police investigating shooting on Farr Rd.

Latest News

Columbus man charged after wife’s dog stomped to death
Columbus man charged with animal cruelty after wife's dog stomped to death
Columbus man charged with animal cruelty after wife's dog stomped to death
Columbus City Council addresses the future of metered parking in Uptown
Columbus City Council addresses the future of metered parking in Uptown
Columbus City Council addresses the future of metered parking in Uptown