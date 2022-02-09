ALDOT expands roadside assistance program to Lee, Chambers Counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is expanding its roadside assistance program, ASAP, to the eastern side of the state. ASAP is an acronym for Alabama Service and Assistance Patrol.

With this program, ASAP will be on Interstate 85 in Lee and Chambers Counties providing assistance with vehicle crashes, icy roads, stalled vehicles, debris, or other obstruction preventing the normal flow of traffic.

Starting Monday, February 14, ASAP will have one driver available on I-85 from exit 50 in Lee County to the Georgia state line on weekdays from 1:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

ALDOT officials say the focus of this program is to minimize interstate traffic congestion and assist drivers with getting to a safe place off the roadside.

This program is already available in other parts of the state including Montgomery and Birmingham.

“ASAP drivers will cover approximately 30 miles of Interstate 85 in the area on the lookout for stranded motorists, stalled vehicles and other issues that could create traffic congestion or safety issues,” ALDOT said in a statement. “ASAP vehicles are pick-up trucks with ASAP and ALDOT logos on the doors and emergency lights along the top of the truck. ASAP trucks are outfitted with traffic cones, push bumpers and other special equipment. Based on the type of issue, ASAP may provide services or call for assistance.”

While it is not a towing service, ASAP will offer services to assist drivers in getting to a safe location. Examples of services provided include changing a flat tire and giving a battery a jump start.

The services provided by ASAP are at no cost to drivers. Stranded motorists can reach ASAP during operating hours by calling 334-832-1784.

