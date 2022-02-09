Business Break
AUDM to host 11th annual event, benefits Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional

Auburn University Dance Marathon in 2021
Auburn University Dance Marathon in 2021((Source: Auburn University Dance Marathon Facebook))
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Auburn University Dance Marathon will host their 11th annual event - benefitting the Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

The event will be held on Saturday, February 12, from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. The 12-hour main event is a non-stop party where all staff, participants, and miracle families come together for performances, activities, and dancing as they complete their final fundraising push.

AUDM is a year-long fundraising effort with the goal of raising money to support The Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional. In the past 10 years, AUDM has raised over $3.36 million.

For more information about AUDM or to donate to this year’s event, click here.

Davis Broadcasting Inc. to host Spring Break Talent Show auditions
The British Invasion Live coming to Columbus RiverCenter
Wrights Mill lane closure expected in Auburn