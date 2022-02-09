AUDM to host 11th annual event, benefits Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Auburn University Dance Marathon will host their 11th annual event - benefitting the Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

The event will be held on Saturday, February 12, from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. The 12-hour main event is a non-stop party where all staff, participants, and miracle families come together for performances, activities, and dancing as they complete their final fundraising push.

AUDM is a year-long fundraising effort with the goal of raising money to support The Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional. In the past 10 years, AUDM has raised over $3.36 million.

For more information about AUDM or to donate to this year’s event, click here.

