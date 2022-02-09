The British Invasion Live coming to Columbus RiverCenter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The British Invasion is taking over Columbus, live, on February 12.

On Sunday, February 9, 1964, close to 50 percent of U.S. television viewers tuned in to the number one variety show of the era, The Ed Sullivan Show, to see the American debut of a British group called The Beatles. This was the beginning of a cultural phenomenon known as the British invasion.

You can also experience The British Invasion – Live on Stage - featuring songs from The Rolling Stones, Dave Clark 5, The Animals, The Kinks and Dusty Springfield.

The British Invasion will kick off its tour in Columbus at the RiverCenter on Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.. To purchase tickets, click HERE.

