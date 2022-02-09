Circuit court warns for jury duty scam circulating in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - It starts with a phone call. Then, they try to sound believable.

A new twist on an old scam is affecting residents of Lee County and it all has to do with jury duty. The scammers threatening jail time if you don’t pay up.

“What’s more troubling as of late is they are trying to tweak the process so it becomes more believable to the people they are calling,” said Mary Roberson, Lee County Circuit Court clerk.

Roberson is alerting residents about the new tactics of scammers and the details are very specific.

Local names, local numbers - they make it sound as legitimate as possible.

“They’re using actual names of law enforcement officers in our community,” Roberson said. “So, they’ll call and hold themselves out as an investigator or law enforcement officer from Opelika Police Department, Auburn Police Department or the sheriff’s department. And it’s an actual name of someone who is presently a law enforcement officer.”

Roberson says it’s all in an effort to take your money without leaving a trace behind.

“They’ll say that there’s been a warrant issued for failure to appear and this can be remedied quickly by them paying the bond amount over the phone. Then, they give them instructions on how to do that,” Roberson explains.

She adds that if you have jury duty, law enforcement will never call you.

“Lot’s of people have been victims to this spending $500, $1,000 or even $2,000 at a time,” Roberson revealed.

Always verify people asking for your money and report all scam attempts to law enforcement.

A good reminder is to go over things like this with family members, especially the elderly who may not be as tech savvy.

It is possible you could receive a call about reporting for jury duty, but never a call asking for money to fix a warrant.

