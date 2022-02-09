Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Circuit court warns for jury duty scam circulating in Lee County

By Ben Stanfield
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - It starts with a phone call. Then, they try to sound believable.

A new twist on an old scam is affecting residents of Lee County and it all has to do with jury duty. The scammers threatening jail time if you don’t pay up.

“What’s more troubling as of late is they are trying to tweak the process so it becomes more believable to the people they are calling,” said Mary Roberson, Lee County Circuit Court clerk.

Roberson is alerting residents about the new tactics of scammers and the details are very specific.

Local names, local numbers - they make it sound as legitimate as possible.

“They’re using actual names of law enforcement officers in our community,” Roberson said. “So, they’ll call and hold themselves out as an investigator or law enforcement officer from Opelika Police Department, Auburn Police Department or the sheriff’s department. And it’s an actual name of someone who is presently a law enforcement officer.”

Roberson says it’s all in an effort to take your money without leaving a trace behind.

“They’ll say that there’s been a warrant issued for failure to appear and this can be remedied quickly by them paying the bond amount over the phone. Then, they give them instructions on how to do that,” Roberson explains.

She adds that if you have jury duty, law enforcement will never call you.

“Lot’s of people have been victims to this spending $500, $1,000 or even $2,000 at a time,” Roberson revealed.

Always verify people asking for your money and report all scam attempts to law enforcement.

A good reminder is to go over things like this with family members, especially the elderly who may not be as tech savvy.

It is possible you could receive a call about reporting for jury duty, but never a call asking for money to fix a warrant.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for most-wanted criminal
Columbus police investigating shooting on Farr Rd.
Officials say this reduction in services is the direct result of a severe staffing and funding...
Smiths Station Fire & Rescue suspends ambulance service indefinitely
Police say one of their officers was investigating a suspected stolen vehicle in the area of...
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbus

Latest News

Circuit court warns for jury duty scam circulating in Lee County
Circuit court warns for jury duty scam circulating in Lee County
Police say Gregory Geraldo Miles was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the murder of ...
Suspect arrested in connection to Opelika murder
Sheriff: Student brings loaded gun to Russell County Middle School
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims