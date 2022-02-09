Columbus City Council addresses the future of metered parking in Uptown

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Parking in Uptown Columbus can be a tricky endeavor. Even with several parking decks, it can be hard to find a spot on weekends.

Right now, parking is free in Uptown whether you park on the street or in a parking garage. Talks have been underway for a couple of years now to change that, and a decision was made Tuesday to keep things the way there are: free for right now.

”What is the management of parking, the enforcement? Paying for parking is probably eventually a part of that process as well,” Ross Horner, owner of Frank’s Alley said.

But not right now in Uptown Columbus.

Tuesday, the decision was presented to city council to hold off on making any decisions when it comes to metered parking in Uptown. This decision that Deputy City Manager of Columbus, Lisa Goodwin, says was made by business owners who are still struggling to stay afloat amid the pandemic.

Ross Horner opened a restaurant called Frank’s Alley right before COVID hit.

”We’re still within this COVID, so the patterns aren’t there,” Horner explained. “We have patterns no matter we’re a restaurant or a bike shop that are not the same as they were before COVID.”

Brooke Wesley also opened Uptown Exclusives just two years ago. She said she notices people struggling to find a parking spot most often on weekends

”We really try to redirect our customers to the parking decks since it is so close to us,” Wesley said.

Right now, you’ll find signs when driving through Uptown. Although you don’t have to pay for parking, time limits are posted on these signs to encourage shop-goers to free up spaces in a timely manner. A branch of Metra transit System oversees the public parking garages and also enforces parking laws.

”A lot of businesses don’t want it just because it would hurt with pricing and stuff, so I understand,” Wesley tells News Leader 9.

Uptown President Ed Wolverton explained this topic is complex.

”There is this need, this tension between some longer-term users, that may be works and then some short-term customers or clients that may need the space for just a little while,” Wolverton said. “That’s really where parking meters come into play. By putting something in place that requires the customer to pay for using that space for a certain amount a time, that will help re-enforce the need for turning that space over.”

The committee that held these meetings to talk with the community about metered parking said they are going to implement a study to figure out if this is a problem or not. A study has not been done since 2013.

