Columbus crime prevention program provides update to city council

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A crime prevention program in Columbus that gets nearly one million dollars from the local option sales tax gave an update on what they’re working on to city council on Tuesday.

The program helps fund established agencies and nonprofits that aid in suppressing crime throughout the Fountain City.

A total of 32 organizations to date have benefitted from the money. Some of those nonprofits include Boyz 2 Men, Turn Around Columbus and Micah’s promise.

Crime Prevention Director Seth Brown says the program is making huge strides in helping at-risk children and teens.

“Lerae really changed the way we started doing things and helped us expand our horizons into, ‘Ok, let’s start taking more chances on things. I’m not afraid of pushback from the community or council because I think there are programs out there that really don’t look good on paper, but we can investigate.’ So, that’s kind of what we did,” Brown expressed.

If you want to get involved, meetings are held quarterly on the second Wednesday of the month at 2:30pm in the Annex Building.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.