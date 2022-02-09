Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus crime prevention program provides update to city council

By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A crime prevention program in Columbus that gets nearly one million dollars from the local option sales tax gave an update on what they’re working on to city council on Tuesday.

The program helps fund established agencies and nonprofits that aid in suppressing crime throughout the Fountain City.

A total of 32 organizations to date have benefitted from the money. Some of those nonprofits include Boyz 2 Men, Turn Around Columbus and Micah’s promise.

Crime Prevention Director Seth Brown says the program is making huge strides in helping at-risk children and teens.

“Lerae really changed the way we started doing things and helped us expand our horizons into, ‘Ok, let’s start taking more chances on things. I’m not afraid of pushback from the community or council because I think there are programs out there that really don’t look good on paper, but we can investigate.’ So, that’s kind of what we did,” Brown expressed.

If you want to get involved, meetings are held quarterly on the second Wednesday of the month at 2:30pm in the Annex Building.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Columbus police searching for financial crimes suspects
Police say one of their officers was investigating a suspected stolen vehicle in the area of...
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbus
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for most-wanted criminal
Columbus police investigating shooting on Farr Rd.

Latest News

When citizens in Smiths Station dial 911 for an ambulance, they’ll have to wait longer for help...
Ambulance services suspended in Smiths Station amid staffing, funding shortages
Ambulance services suspended in Smiths Station amid staffing, funding shortages
Ambulance services suspended in Smiths Station amid staffing, funding shortages
37-year-old man shot, killed in Opelika
Columbus crime prevention program provides update to city council
Columbus crime prevention program provides update to city council