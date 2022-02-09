Business Break
Columbus organization serves hundreds at monthly food pantry

By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local organization, The Assemble to Serve (TATS), opened its doors on Tuesday for a monthly food giveaway.

The organization has been committed to ending food insecurity in our area since the spring of 2017.

The food pantry takes place on the second Tuesday of every month. It is housed on the campus of Beth-Salem Presbyterian Church on St. Mary’s Road in Columbus.

Volunteers from various backgrounds assemble to feed 200-300 members of the community.

“We are impacting our community one family at a time and great thing happen when we assemble,” said Charlotte Caldwell, TATS founder and senior pastor of Beth-Salem Presbyterian Church.

Each family goes home with food boxes retailed between $75 and $250.

Columbus organization serves hundreds at monthly food pantry
