Columbus police searching for man last seen on Feb. 4

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing man.

Authorities are searching for 33-year-old Anthony Miles. Police say his last known location was the 1800 block of Manchester Expressway on February 4. His clothing description is unknown.

Miles is described as standing at 5′11″ tall, weighing about 180 pounds with black shoulder-length dreads, brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anthony Miles is asked to dial 911 or the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4343 or 706-653-3449.

