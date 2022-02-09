Columbus police searching for man wanted in connection to financial crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a financial crime.

Authorities say the man has a tattoo on the right side of his face and possibly another tattoo next to his right eye. He is described as being in his 20s, approximately 5′6″ tall with a slim build.

The man is described as being in his 20s, approximately 5′6″ tall with a slim build. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

“Look at that motorcycle style jacket with the padded shoulders. If you know he is, our Financial Crimes Division would like to sit down and talk to him ASAP!”

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact Detective S. Miller at 706-2254314 or 706-225-3151.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.