Columbus police searching for man wanted in connection to financial crime
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a financial crime.
Authorities say the man has a tattoo on the right side of his face and possibly another tattoo next to his right eye. He is described as being in his 20s, approximately 5′6″ tall with a slim build.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact Detective S. Miller at 706-2254314 or 706-225-3151.
