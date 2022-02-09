Business Break
Columbus police searching for man wanted in connection to financial crime

The man is described as being in his 20s, approximately 5′6″ tall with a slim build.(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a financial crime.

Authorities say the man has a tattoo on the right side of his face and possibly another tattoo next to his right eye. He is described as being in his 20s, approximately 5′6″ tall with a slim build.

The man is described as being in his 20s, approximately 5′6″ tall with a slim build.(Source: Columbus Police Department)

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact Detective S. Miller at 706-2254314 or 706-225-3151.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

