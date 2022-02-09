Business Break
Davis Broadcasting Inc. to host Spring Break Talent Show auditions

(Source: Davis Broadcasting)
By Deanna McClary
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting is hosting its annual Spring Break Talent Show auditions.

On Saturday, February 12, the company will hold a virtual audition from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Also on Saturday, February 19, there will be an in-person audition at 12:00 p.m. at the Frank Chester Recreation Center.

The talent categories are the following:

  • Sing
  • Rap
  • Dance
  • Juggling
  • Magic
  • Comedy

The top prize in each category is $1,000.

Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the protection of everyone.

To sign up for the virtual audition, click here.

