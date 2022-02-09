Davis Broadcasting Inc. to host Spring Break Talent Show auditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting is hosting its annual Spring Break Talent Show auditions.
On Saturday, February 12, the company will hold a virtual audition from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Also on Saturday, February 19, there will be an in-person audition at 12:00 p.m. at the Frank Chester Recreation Center.
The talent categories are the following:
- Sing
- Rap
- Dance
- Juggling
- Magic
- Comedy
The top prize in each category is $1,000.
Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the protection of everyone.
To sign up for the virtual audition, click here.
