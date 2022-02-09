Fort Benning trains for potential challengers

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - With the increased risk of war in Europe, News Leader 9 talked to Fort Benning Commanding General Patrick Donahoe, on Tuesday, about training for what could happen next.

He says the goal of the army and their installation is to provide a trained and ready force to help deter those who would do us harm. Major General Donahoe says part of that is educating officers about how nations like Russia and China organize their armies and the doctrine they fight by.

That will be part of the discussion at next week’s annual Maneuver WarFighter Conference on Fort Benning. The theme for that event is modernizing large scale combat operations and the changing character of war.

“If we were called upon to challenge the Russians, what would that look like?,” said Major General Patrick Donahoe. “We would never want to do that, but if we have to, we’ve got to think about that. How would Army forces compare and contrast to battalion tactical groups in the Russian army? What are our advantages against them. Where would they challenge us? And do the same with the People’s Liberation Army of the Chinese.”

