Harris Co. School District receives award for mobile learning lab

By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has received the Leading Edge Award.

It’s for showing initiative practices that are noteworthy and lifechanging for the community and the students they serve.

The accolade recognizes the schools work in the community to serve students. It’s all thanks to the district’s mobile learning lab.

The bus provides additional resources beyond the classroom. The mobile learning lab is equipped with Wi-Fi accessibility, a reading station, homework stations, and a certified teacher on board.

Parents can also use the lab for things like job applications or resume writing.

Officials say students are seeing improvements with reading and speech.

“We had many community partners that have believed in our efforts, in our vision, and have really gone above and beyond to provide us with the resources, monetary, as well as human resources, that allow us to go out and make this mobile learning lab an extra asset to our community,” said Sheila Baker, assistant superintendent of support services.

The district has won this award two years in a row. Last year, they won for steam.

