Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Masks now optional in Harris County School District

By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has moved to make masks optional in its system.

District officials say this adjustment is in response to a decreasing number of COVID-19 cases.

While officials in the system recommend mask wearing, it will be optional for all students, faculty and staff, and guests in district facilities.

The Harris County School District says it will continue to track cases and adjust its mask policy if COVID-19 cases begin to increase to a level of concern.

Masks are still required to be worn on buses as mandated by federal guidelines.

Between February 1 - 7, HCSD says there were 13 coronavirus cases and 48 close contact among students.

During the same period, the district reports 3 coronavirus cases and 2 close contact cases among employees.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Columbus police searching for financial crimes suspects
Police say one of their officers was investigating a suspected stolen vehicle in the area of...
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbus
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for most-wanted criminal
Columbus police investigating shooting on Farr Rd.

Latest News

The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
Some school mask mandates ending as new COVID cases drop
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows that all 67 counties are...
Doctors: COVID continues to run rampant in Alabama, but progress is being made
People in Talbot County have been living in one for nearly two decades. They have to travel...
Talbotton natives address food desert problem
New data from the school district shows 41 students and employees tested positive for the virus...
COVID cases continue downward trend in Phenix City Schools