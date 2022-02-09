Masks now optional in Harris County School District

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has moved to make masks optional in its system.

District officials say this adjustment is in response to a decreasing number of COVID-19 cases.

While officials in the system recommend mask wearing, it will be optional for all students, faculty and staff, and guests in district facilities.

The Harris County School District says it will continue to track cases and adjust its mask policy if COVID-19 cases begin to increase to a level of concern.

Masks are still required to be worn on buses as mandated by federal guidelines.

Between February 1 - 7, HCSD says there were 13 coronavirus cases and 48 close contact among students.

During the same period, the district reports 3 coronavirus cases and 2 close contact cases among employees.

