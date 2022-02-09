Business Break
Police investigate another bomb threat at Spelman College

By Zac Summers
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating a bomb threat at Spelman College. School officials say those on campus should shelter in place, and student residents should return to their housing. Classes are suspended, and the campus is closed.

According to a spokesperson with Spelman College, the bomb threat came in just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say the threat contained no information about the location or time of detonation.

Atlanta police were called to conduct sweeps of areas open to the public. The all-clear was given around 1 p.m. No devices were found. Campus remained closed to visitors as of Tuesday evening.

This is the second bomb threat the college has received in a week.

“We appreciate the active involvement of our local and federal officials,” said Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D., president of Spelman College. “We continue to count on them to work with us to add additional protective resources and to step up their investigations into these threats. The students, faculty, and staff of Spelman deserve the ability to conduct the college’s mission with calm, confidence, and security.

