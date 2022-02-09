Portion of Lee Road 146 to close for cross drain replacement

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Next week, the Lee County Highway Department will close a portion of Lee Road 146 to thru traffic for the replacement of a cross drain.

Starting Monday at 8:30 a.m., the road will be closed approximately 50 feet west of the intersection of Lee Road 146 and Alabama Highway 51.

Officials say the road is expected to be closed for about four days while crews complete the replacement. Local traffic will not be allowed to use the road within 50 feet of the cross drain while the pipe is being replaced.

The highway department will have detour signs in place to guide motorists along the route.

