Sheriff: Student brings loaded gun to Russell County Middle School

(Source: Russell County School District)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEALE, Ala. (WTVM) - A 14-year-old male student has been detained after authorities say he brought a loaded gun to school.

The incident happened Tuesday, February 8, shortly after 8 a.m., at Russell County Middle School.

According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, the .38 special revolver was recovered from the student’s possession after  a school resource officer received a tip from another student.

The teen is scheduled to see a district court judge after a mental evaluation has been completed.

The sheriff’s office says they are unaware of any specific threats to students, teachers or administration. The case remains under investigation.

