Sunshine galore with milder afternoons on tap

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nothing but sunshine coming your way on this Wednesday as we top out in the low to mid 60s today. Clear and cold again tonight with lows in the low to mid 30s with areas of frost toward morning. Temperatures continue to warm the next several afternoons, climbing into the mid to upper 60s Thursday and then near 70 degrees Friday and Saturday with a good deal of sunshine continuing. A cold front moves through late Saturday afternoon and that may be enough to kick up a couple showers Saturday night and Sunday. However, it won’t be anything meaningful as most of the moisture looks to stay to our southeast. It will help to give us much cooler weather for the second half of the weekend. We’ll have highs back in the 50s Sunday. Good cuddle weather for Valentine’s Day with temperatures in the 20s to near 30 degrees in the morning. A sunny sky will allow us to reach the upper 50s in the afternoon. A couple more cold mornings are anticipated after that but a definite warming trend kicks in by mid next week once again. We’ll have highs in the 60s Tuesday, approaching 70 by mid next week followed by a chance of rain and storms next Thursday.

