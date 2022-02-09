Suspect arrested in connection to Opelika murder

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A 32-year-old man is in custody following a fatal shooting in Opelika.

Police say Gregory Geraldo Miles was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the murder of 37-year-old Jela Marshall. The shooting happened Tuesday evening on Morgan Avenue.

Miles is being held at the Lee County Jail.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the secret witness line at 334-745-8665.

