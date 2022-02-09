Business Break
Warming Up & Staying Dry Through Saturday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Not a lot has changed with our forecast this week as we continue with a stretch of quiet days. Look for chilly temperatures the next few mornings with lows in the low to mid 30s in many spots and some frost on the ground as we start the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s in spots through Saturday with most days featuring a lot of sunshine. Clouds will increase late Saturday ahead of the next storm system, but we don’t think this one brings us much in the way of rain. At the moment, I’m mentioning only a 10% coverage overnight Saturday and Sunday, but it will bring us some cooler temperatures. Highs will be back in the low to mid 50s on Sunday, and we will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s through the first part of next week. Look for Monday and Tuesday mornings to have the coldest temperatures with widespread 20s and low 30s. We will warm it back up by the middle and end of next week, but another storm system may bring rain and storms by next Thursday and Friday.

