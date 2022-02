AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lane closure is expected on Wrights Mill Road between Woodfield and Brookside drives.

On Wednesday, February 9, around 8:00 a.m. the southbound lane will be closed until 3:00 p.m.

Residents are advised to use caution in the area and to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

