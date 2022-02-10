Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

70s Back on Friday & Saturday, but Much Colder by Sunday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will still be in store for some chilly mornings Friday and Saturday, but look for afternoon highs to climb back into the lower 70s in many spots. The weather will stay dry with a mostly sunny sky expected both days, with some clouds on the increase again by Saturday night. The next storm system won’t bring us any storms - in fact, it will just bring an increase in clouds Saturday night into early Sunday. It also bring a shot of much colder air with highs dropping back to the 50s for Sunday and Monday. We will again be in store for some cold mornings early next week with 20s for early Monday and early Tuesday mornings. Both days will feature plenty of sunshine, and look for highs to climb back into the 60s on Tuesday and 70s by Wednesday. Storm chances return late next week with Thursday into Friday the time-frame with the best coverage. We’ll keep an eye on any potential strong storms in the mix by this point.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Officials say this reduction in services is the direct result of a severe staffing and funding...
Smiths Station Fire & Rescue suspends ambulance service indefinitely
Could Columbus gas station plagued by crime shut down?
Police say they don’t know where the actual crime scene is, but they do know it did not occur...
Man found shot at Macon Rd. restaurant in Columbus
The family of 33-year-old Anthony Miles is suffering as they search and hope that he comes home...
Family pleads for safe return of missing Columbus man

Latest News

Highs will reach the upper 60s today.
The warm up continues as we stay dry
Highs reach the upper 60s today, near 70 Friday and Saturday as we stay dry.
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Warming Up & Staying Dry Through Saturday
From cold this morning to pleasant this afternoon, expect plenty of sunshine.
Sunshine galore with milder afternoons on tap