70s Back on Friday & Saturday, but Much Colder by Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will still be in store for some chilly mornings Friday and Saturday, but look for afternoon highs to climb back into the lower 70s in many spots. The weather will stay dry with a mostly sunny sky expected both days, with some clouds on the increase again by Saturday night. The next storm system won’t bring us any storms - in fact, it will just bring an increase in clouds Saturday night into early Sunday. It also bring a shot of much colder air with highs dropping back to the 50s for Sunday and Monday. We will again be in store for some cold mornings early next week with 20s for early Monday and early Tuesday mornings. Both days will feature plenty of sunshine, and look for highs to climb back into the 60s on Tuesday and 70s by Wednesday. Storm chances return late next week with Thursday into Friday the time-frame with the best coverage. We’ll keep an eye on any potential strong storms in the mix by this point.

