Columbus Airport to hold emergency exercise on Friday

Emergency response teams plan to mock an emergency aircraft crash that catches on fire with...
Emergency response teams plan to mock an emergency aircraft crash that catches on fire with possible mock casualties.(wwny)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Airport, along with responding fire departments and other agencies, will hold a downed aircraft emergency exercise on Friday.

Officials say emergency response teams plan to mock an emergency aircraft crash that catches on fire with possible mock casualties in a wooded area in the Columbus region.

The exercise will consist of an initial radio call from a helicopter advising of possible trouble. It will later escalate to verified trouble after the last transmission with ATC reporting a loss of radar contact somewhere around Spencer High School on Fort Benning Road.

Participants include Columbus Fire EMS, Fort Benning, and the Cusseta-Chattahoochee County Fire Department.

“Exercises like these are common in our industry, as aircraft safety is our priority, we rely on our community partners to assist in these types of scenarios keeping us all on our toes.” said Chief Andre Parker of the Columbus Airport. “These exercises are crucial to ensure that all departments understand what to do and how to respond in an emergency.”

The exercise is scheduled to start as 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

