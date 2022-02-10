Columbus fire official talks kitchen safety for National Burn Awareness Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - National Burn Awareness Week is underway.

Fire officials across the Chattahoochee Valley tell News Leader 9 the week is filled with advice from first responders on how you can stay safe and not have to suffer first, second, or even third degree burns.

Chief John Shull with the Columbus Department of Fire & EMS say the most common fires the department sees are kitchen fires. He says the best practices to prevent them include keeping children three feet or more away from the stove. He adds that you should make sure pots and skillet handles are facing inward instead of pointing toward you.

Shull says roughly 3,200 people suffered a burn last year.

“A lot of these burns happen with our kids because they don’t understand heat and they don’t understand burns like we do,” Shull explained. “When it comes to burns, we see a lot of inhalation burns and that’s typically what hurts people the most.”

Shull explained the classification of burns in detail:

First degree - You’ll see redness and could experience pain

Second degree - You will experience blistering

Third degree - Your skin is charred and you should seek medical attention

