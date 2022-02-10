Columbus mayoral race heats up three months ahead of election

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayoral race for the city of Columbus is heating up three months before voters decide.

On Wednesday, current Mayor Skip Henderson announced he will seek a second term while local businessman John Anker made is announcement in December.

Mayor Henderson took office in 2018, becoming the Fountain City’s 70th mayor. He won 56% of votes that year and started serving the city in January 2019.

Crime has been and continues to be a big concern during Henderson’s time in office.

“Of course we’re tired of crime,” Henderson said. “We tend to look at crime as a statistic but that’s statistics. These are people. Peoples lives have been interrupted. Absolutely, the entire community is tired of crime.”

For further economic development, Mayor Henderson says he’s working to attract new companies and greater job opportunities to the city.

John Anker says his number one priority is safe streets and crime reduction.

Anker says he wants to build a culture that “allows dreams to be imagined while providing the opportunity for those dreams to come true”.

He says he knows government can’t afford to fix everything so limited financial resources will require tougher standards of transparency and accountability.

Voters will head to the polls on May 24.

