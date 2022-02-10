Business Break
Family pleads for safe return of missing Columbus man

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are searching for a Columbus man they say went missing last Friday.

Family members say the only facts they have are a totaled car and their loved one is missing.

The family of 33-year-old Anthony Miles is suffering as they search and hope that he comes home safe.

“This is very unusual because he would get in contact with one of us,” said Willie Miles, father.

According to his Willie Miles, police contacted him the morning of February 4 around 3:00 a.m. letting him know that his car had been totaled on Manchester Expressway in front of Eyeglass World near a water drain. But there was no one found inside of the car.

Miles says he was in shock because his car was in the driveway when he fell asleep.

However, he says he figures his son was driving it because it wasn’t unusual for him to take the car.

The mother of Anthony Miles, Daphne Miles, says she talked to him the day before he went missing and everything was fine.

“He asked me if I was okay because he knows I got a lot of health issues going on and he asked me if there was anything I needed or if he needed to get me some food or anything,” the mother recalled. “And I told him I was fine.”

Wednesday evening, family came out to the search a water drain where the accident happened. This drain goes through Lake Bottom and into the Chattahoochee River.

The family says they don’t suspect any foul play and they just want him to come home.

“I don’t see him being that type of guy,” said Quanita Green, cousin. “He’s never been in any trouble, violence-wise. He’s not a thug. He’s a cool, laid-back kind of kid.

Miles’ aunt, Belva Dorsey says he has an 11-year-old daughter who is praying for her father to come home.

“The unknown is what is most difficult in this situation,” Dorsey said.

The family says they believe Anthony Miles is alive and they will continue to search for him.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

