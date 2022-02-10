Business Break
Feb. 7 - 14th is Congenital Heart Awareness Week

Columbus native starts Hope Over Heartache Foundation.
By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:13 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week marks Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week.

A congenital heart defect, also known as holes in the heart, are just one of the most common types of birth defects.

One Columbus native who is an active hearth health advocate told News Leader 9 about her foundation Hope over Heartache as well as her experience loosing a child with a congenital heart defect.

Helen Wilkins who lost her son in 2021 started her foundation as a tribute to her late son and to help other heart parents and patients.

Het message to people affected by CHF -- you are not alone.

Wilkins said there are many resources available, but also said to do your research.

“I think it’s important to ask the doctors questions, I think it’s important to not take no for a final answer,” said Wilkins. “You have to advocate for the resources yourself, you have to find that bone that’s in your body to talk to people.”

Wilkins, said her son Jacob was a fighter and an inspiration to her family. She wears a tattoo resembling a lion in honor of him.

According to the American Heart Association 4.2 million Americans are currently living with CHD.

Most people living with a heart defect require a lifetime of specialized care and monitoring. This helps reduce risk of developing heart disease and other complications.

For more information on The Hope Over Heartache Foundation you can visit HTTPS://hopeoverheartache.org.

