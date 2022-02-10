Business Break
Former longtime Tuskegee football coach Willie Slater hired by another HBCU

Former longtime Tuskegee University athletic director and head coach Willie Slater has taken a...
Former longtime Tuskegee University athletic director and head coach Willie Slater has taken a new job at Clark Atlanta University. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA (WSFA) - Former longtime Tuskegee University athletic director and head football coach Willie Slater has been picked up by another university.

Slater was announced as the new head coach of Clark Atlanta University on Thursday. Clark Atlanta, a Georgia-based Historically Black College or University, hailed the hire of the legendary coach.

“We are excited to have Willie Slater as part of the Clark Atlanta University football family,” said Athletic Director Dr. J Lin Dawson. “In 42 years of coaching, Coach Slater has been the standard for excellence and winning football.

Clark Atlanta noted Slater’s accomplishments while at Tuskegee, including his 123-47 record over 16 years, his seven SIAC titles, and is 2007 undefeated season and HBCU national championship.

Tuskegee, meanwhile, announced the hiring of Slater’s replacement in December and never acknowledged Slater’s departure.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

