Junior League of Columbus partners with WTVM for diaper drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One in three families in the Chattahoochee Valley struggles with needing diapers.

To help meet some of that need, WTVM and the Junior League of Columbus are teaming up to host a diaper drive.

In order to make this drive and help out families across the Chattahoochee Valley, we need your help.

You can make diaper donations at Atlanta Postal Credit Union, Mike Hostillo Law Firm, Son’s Chevrolet, and Son’s Ford from now until February 25. The highest need is for Pull-Ups, sizes 4s, 5s, and 6s.

However, new and unused diapers of all sizes and brands will be accepted.

You can also participate in the one-day event at the WTVM studio on Wynnton Rd. on Friday, Feb. 25 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

If you can’t participate in any of those ways, you can make donations online here or for more information, click HERE. Monetary donations are also welcome.

