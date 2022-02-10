Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Junior League of Columbus partners with WTVM for diaper drive

Junior League of Columbus partners with WTVM for diaper drive
Junior League of Columbus partners with WTVM for diaper drive(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One in three families in the Chattahoochee Valley struggles with needing diapers.

To help meet some of that need, WTVM and the Junior League of Columbus are teaming up to host a diaper drive.

In order to make this drive and help out families across the Chattahoochee Valley, we need your help.

You can make diaper donations at Atlanta Postal Credit Union, Mike Hostillo Law Firm, Son’s Chevrolet, and Son’s Ford from now until February 25. The highest need is for Pull-Ups, sizes 4s, 5s, and 6s.

However, new and unused diapers of all sizes and brands will be accepted.

You can also participate in the one-day event at the WTVM studio on Wynnton Rd. on Friday, Feb. 25 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

If you can’t participate in any of those ways, you can make donations online here or for more information, click HERE. Monetary donations are also welcome.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Officials say this reduction in services is the direct result of a severe staffing and funding...
Smiths Station Fire & Rescue suspends ambulance service indefinitely
Could Columbus gas station plagued by crime shut down?
Police say they don’t know where the actual crime scene is, but they do know it did not occur...
Man found shot at Macon Rd. restaurant in Columbus
The family of 33-year-old Anthony Miles is suffering as they search and hope that he comes home...
Family pleads for safe return of missing Columbus man

Latest News

Pope’s Haunted Farm to host Valentine’s Day event
Pope’s Haunted Farm to host Valentine’s Day event
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
AIRFORCE HEATING AND AIR
BUSINESS BREAK - AIRFORCE HEATING AND AIR
Police lights graphic
Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Troup Co., all lanes blocked